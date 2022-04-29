UrduPoint.com

MWMC Evolves Cleanliness Plan On Occasion Of Eid Ul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MWMC evolves cleanliness plan on occasion of Eid ul Fitr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) started implementation on grand cleanliness plan in view of approaching Eid-ul-Fitr and the cleanliness begun around the mosques.

According to company's official sources, workers of four zones of Multan Waste Management Company have been given targets. Shujabad road, Chowk Naagshah, Bahawalpur bypass, Khanewal road, Bosan road and Nishtar Road are being cleaned. Apart from this, waste from vacant plots located around Jamia Masjid and in the green belts were also being removed.

Following direction from CEO Mohammad Farooq Dogar, all the 7 water tankers of the company have been turned on road for sprinkling of water especially on the main roads. Similarly, mechanical sweepers are being used for cleaning of flyovers and metro routes.

The task of cleanliness of adjoining union council of city like Qasim Bela and Muzaffarabad has been assigned to the Special Cleanliness Squad, said official sources.

