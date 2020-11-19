MWMC facing acute shortage of sanitary staff, latest machinery which affects cleanliness operation

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is facing acute shortage of sanitary staff and latest machinery which is main hurdle in swift cleanliness arrangements in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is facing acute shortage of sanitary staff and latest machinery which is main hurdle in swift cleanliness arrangements in city.

According to MWMC sources, the company was established through Services & Asset management agreement (SAAMA) in 2014 on self sustain model. The city's population increased while area of the company has also been extended to 68 Union Councils after metropolitan corporation but hiring on vacant posts and new recruitment couldn't be made after 2014.

Company is managing cleanliness operation through 1300 sanitary workers and old machinery while it needed latest machinery and about 1000 sanitary workers for smoothly running the cleanliness system. 325 sanitary workers and drivers were hired through third party but the staff concerned was sacked after end of six months contract.

The new tenders for hiring sanitary staff under pipeline yet.

Over 1000 ton waste generated daily in the city while the company is lifting about 700 ton waste.

The landfill site at Habiba Siyal has been filled and the waste is being dumped at private land, the sources said.

When contacted Manager Admin & HR MWMC Aqeel Ahmed said that recruitment process on the vacant posts of chief financial officer, company secretary and chief internal auditor is underway. He informed that seats of 500 sanitary workers are lying vacant and added that company board of director was informed about the issues.

He said that steps were being taken to improve the cleanliness system in the city further and citizens will witness positive changes regarding cleanliness soon.

