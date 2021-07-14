MWMC finalises action plan for exemplary cleanliness arrangements on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has finalised the action plan for exemplary cleanliness arrangements in the city during Eid-ul-Adha.

The operational wing and workshop staff would work 12 hours during three days of Eid.

The company administration was determined to obtain first position in 'Eid-ul-Adha week' under 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' program.

Manager Operations Daud Makki talking to operational staff said that the contract for hiring 225 vehicles has been made.

The purchase of rose essence, finayl and white powder has also been completed.

Similarly, 14 secondary collection units would be established in the city for sacrificial animal waste.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has given target of zero waste till 6:00 p.m. during three days of Eid, said Manager Operations.