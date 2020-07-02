MWMC finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Adha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has finalized cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Adha as machinery to be taken on rent for exemplary cleanliness arrangements in city.

Chief executive officer MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that company board of director gave approval to issue tenders for repairing of deteriorated machinery.

The awareness drive would be launched among citizens about animals offal on eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

It was decided to dump the animal waste at Habiba Siyal landfill site and strategy has also been devised in this regard.

Mr Latif said that 300 more sanitary workers would be recruited after inclusion of new areas in city's jurisdiction.

The operational wing of the company was being digitalized which would help monitoring staff to easily check the location and time.

This latest system would also help to ensure worker's attendance.

