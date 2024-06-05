MWMC finalizes Eid cleanliness plan: 30,000 tons waste to be lifted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) finalized the Eid cleanliness plan as nearly 30,000 tons animal waste would be lifted in the city during three days.

Manager Procurement MWMC Asif Shabbir while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that tenders have been opened regarding procurement of machinery, 140,000 shopper bags, phenyl, white powder and others.

He said that Rs 90 million work tenders were awarded to lowest bidders after transparent process.

He said that Rs 15 million of public exchequer was also saved.

He said that the board of Directors (BoD) have approved the Eid plan. The machinery included tractor trollies, loaders, dumpers, elevator, chain dozers, heavy loaders and others would be hired for Eid.

About 5000 tons extra waste would be collected this year as compared to previous year.

The mass awareness drive would be launched through advertisements and float vehicles to create awareness among citizens about cleanliness.

He said that four awareness and 16 complaints redressal camps would be established at various places of the city during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The trenches would be dug out at Habiba Siyal landfill site to dump the animal waste in order to provide hygiene environment to citizens during Eid.

Asif stated that the Eid holidays of the operational staff have been cancelled and the relief would be given to staff on alternate days.

He said that all possible efforts would be taken out to provide a pleasant environment to citizens during Eid-ul-Azha.

