MWMC Finalizes Plan For Month Long Cleanliness Drive

Published January 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government has decided to observe 'Cleanliness month' in the province including Multan district from January 28 to February 28.

The plan has been devised for cleaning month as per directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar.

The every nook and corner of the city of saints would be cleaned during the one month cleanliness drive.

The main roads of the city would be washed while water sprinkling also be made at important roads.

The waste would also be lifted from neglected areas whereas mosques, graveyards churches and other worship places would also be thoroughly cleaned.

The exemplary cleanliness at bus stands and public places would also be done,all installed trash bins would be painted.

