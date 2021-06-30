MWMC finalizes strategy for lifting of animal offals on Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has finalized strategy for lifting of animal offals during Eid-ul-Azha.

The company has started consultation with focal persons fixed by Parliamentarians at 14 sectors of the city regarding Eid plan.

MWMC Managing Director Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar met with the focal persons of Nishtar sector here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the MWMC MD said that masses cooperation was essential to make Eid plan successful.

He said the special bags would be provided to citizens for collection of animal waste during Eid while machinery including loaders, trollies would be available at each union council.

The MD urged upon the citizens to provide animal waste to company workers instead of throwing on roads and streets.

He asked the focal persons to create awareness among citizens about dumping of animal offals.

The maintenance and repairing work of containers was also underway with rapid pace.

He said that 'Khidmat-aap-ki-dehleez per' program was continued successfully under the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, adding, the Eid cleanliness plan also be made part of it.

Fakhar said that 14,000 ton animal offals lifting target was set during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

He pledged that exemplary cleanliness arrangements would be made during Eid days.