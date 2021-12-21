MWMC for cleanliness arrangement at 37 Churches

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) issued a comprehensive cleanliness plan for 37 Churches and two Christmas bazaars located in the city on the eve of Christmas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) issued a comprehensive cleanliness plan for 37 Churches and two Christmas bazaars located in the city on the eve of Christmas.

Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company, Fakhrul islam Dogar said special arrangements were being made for cleanliness in the Christmas bazaars, established at Razaabad and Jamilabad.

The cleanliness of Churches located in Muzaffarabad,Qasim Bela,Pul Braran, Grass Mandi, Gulgasht, Jamilabad,Railway Road, Gulzeb Colony and Sumbal Colony would also be done.

Water would be sprinkled and lining of white power would be ensured on roads, leading to the Church areas. He said machinery and workers were deputed in the areas.

The city has been divided in four zones and eight sectors for matchless cleanliness arrangments, Dogar claimed.