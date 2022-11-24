MWMC forms vigilance committees to ensure transparency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Taking a step towards transparency, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has formed eight vigilance committees to check the attendance of workers and fueling of machinery.

Deputy and assistant managers of all departments were included in the committees. An integrated system has also been established for the company's records and the tendering process has been started for the repair of containers and hand carts.

The approval of the vigilance committees was given in a meeting chaired by Chairman MWMC Adam Saeed Ran and CEO Haq Nawaz Chauhan here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by heads of all departments of the company. Chairman Adam Saeed Raan, addressing the meeting said that vigilance committees will visit the targeted union councils daily and submit a report on which action will be taken.

He directed to devise a plan to install dust bins at all markets and roads to maintain cleanliness throughout the day in the commercial areas.

He ordered to complete the legal steps soon for the repair of containers and handcarts.

CEO MWMC Haq Nawaz Chauhan said that the company was the guarantor of the cleanliness and beauty of the city and it will be made a prestigious institution.

Expressing determination, he said that all the issues of the company will be resolved in a phased manner.

Mr Chauhan said that the implementation of the decisions taken in the meetings of the company will be our success.

Company Secretary Kabir Khan briefed the meeting. Chief Internal Auditor Tahir Asif, Manager Finance Sajid Riaz, Manager Human Resource Aqeel Ahmed, Manager Procurement Asif Shabbir, Manager Operations Anwar-ul-Haq and others attended the meeting.