MWMC formulates 'grand cleanliness plan' on Eid-ul-Fitr.

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) has formulated a 'grand cleanliness plan' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A MWMC official on Monday said that Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan had given the task of cleaning around 900 mosques and 11 grounds in view of Eid prayers with directing MWMC management to maintain the cleanliness on Eid occasion.

Following this, MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar issued the order to its operational staff to beautify the city under the said cleaning plan.

He said that in view of Eid prayers, water sprinkling be done and lime be applied on roads and streets leading to mosques.

Important squares and green belts are beautified on eve of Eid, he added.

Mohammad Farooq Dogar further said that in view of the rush of pilgrims during the days of Eid, special cleaning of Qila Kahna Qasim Bagh should be done, and cleaning around the parks located in the city area should also be kept on a priority basis.