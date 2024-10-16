MWMC gets approval to outsource six tehsils

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision "Clean Punjab," the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has received approval to outsource six tehsils out of 14 tehsils across the Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision "Clean Punjab," the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has received approval to outsource six tehsils out of 14 tehsils across the Multan division.

The tehsils included in the initial phase are Multan City, Multan Saddar, Mailsi, Burewala, Khanewal city, and Lodhran city, where private sector entities will handle waste collection and impose collection fee.

The decision was made in a recent meeting of the board of Governors of the Waste Management Company, chaired by Chairman Mian Rashid Iqbal. During the meeting, CEO Abdul Razzaq Dogar gave a detailed briefing on the outsourcing model. Board members Samiullah Khan, Khawaja Usman, Syed Ibn Hussain, and Dr. Zahra Waheed attended the meeting, while Company Secretary Muhammad Kabir Khan presented the agenda items.

BoD approved the outsourcing plan and instructed the management to expedite the outsourcing process for the remaining eight tehsils within the division.

Mian Rashid Iqbal, addressing the meeting, remarked that Punjab government has taken a revolutionary step by adopting a globally recognized cleanliness system and assigning waste management responsibilities to the private sector in the Multan division.

He further added that the outsourcing model will soon be implemented across all 14 tehsils of the division which will not only streamline cleanliness efforts but also conserve public resources and manpower. Through a transparent tendering process, waste collection will be entrusted to trained companies capable of meeting international standards in household waste collection and management.

CEO Abdul Razzaq Dogar highlighted that the company’s assets, machinery, and workforce will be handed over to the private sector to enhance performance and provide direct relief to the public.

Additionally, the company will closely monitor and audit the performance of private firms to ensure quality services.The Board also discussed and approved various other agenda items presented by the company’s administration.