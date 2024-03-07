MWMC Gets New Machinery For Ideal Cleanliness In City
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM
New machinery worth Rs 400 million handed over to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for ideal cleanliness arrangements in the city of Saints
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) New machinery worth Rs 400 million handed over to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for ideal cleanliness arrangements in the city of Saints.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated the new machinery and containers here on Thursday.board of Director Samiullah Khan and CEO Waste Management Company Shahid Yaqoob were accompanied by DC. DC cut the ribbon and added new machinery to the cleanliness operation fleet.
Speaking on this occasion, Rizwan Qadeer said that today was a historic day for the residents of the city of Saints.
As many as 101 loader rickshaws, 300 hand carts, 11 loaders, 11 trolleys and 310 containers were included in the cleanliness operation.
State-of-the-art vacuum sweeper and 40 large new containers have also been added to the flat. Purchase of new machinery will help to make the city zero waste, Mr Rizwan added. He said that the performance of the company would also be improved by providing resources and machinery to the company administration.
Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that the responsibilities were also increased after the efficiency of the company enhanced. The new machinery would be fully utilized to come up to the expectations of the citizens. On this occasion, Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operation Anwar-ul- Haq and others were present in the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab ..
Police conducts targeted operation against criminals
Speakers highlight importance of public investment to achieve socio-economic obj ..
Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research
DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive
New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior
Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Powell
Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretar ..
Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered
FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud
International Academic Conference at GCWUS
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab governor4 minutes ago
-
Police conducts targeted operation against criminals4 minutes ago
-
Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive5 minutes ago
-
New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior5 minutes ago
-
Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretary SED5 minutes ago
-
Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered12 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud7 minutes ago
-
International Academic Conference at GCWUS12 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal as POs12 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case28 minutes ago
-
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions28 minutes ago