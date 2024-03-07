MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in city

New machinery worth Rs 400 million handed over to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for ideal cleanliness arrangements in the city of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) New machinery worth Rs 400 million handed over to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for ideal cleanliness arrangements in the city of Saints.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated the new machinery and containers here on Thursday.board of Director Samiullah Khan and CEO Waste Management Company Shahid Yaqoob were accompanied by DC. DC cut the ribbon and added new machinery to the cleanliness operation fleet.

Speaking on this occasion, Rizwan Qadeer said that today was a historic day for the residents of the city of Saints.

As many as 101 loader rickshaws, 300 hand carts, 11 loaders, 11 trolleys and 310 containers were included in the cleanliness operation.

State-of-the-art vacuum sweeper and 40 large new containers have also been added to the flat. Purchase of new machinery will help to make the city zero waste, Mr Rizwan added. He said that the performance of the company would also be improved by providing resources and machinery to the company administration.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that the responsibilities were also increased after the efficiency of the company enhanced. The new machinery would be fully utilized to come up to the expectations of the citizens. On this occasion, Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operation Anwar-ul- Haq and others were present in the ceremony.