MWMC gives deadline to private schools for installing waste drums

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has given deadline to private schools by March-20 for installation of waste drums outside their gates as step towards neat and clean city.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar conducted a meeting with private school owners on special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak here on Friday.

He said that March-20 deadline was given to all private schools for installation of waste drums before their gates otherwise fine starting from Rs 10,000 would be imposed over not installing the drums.

All public schools in Multan had installed the waste drums outside their schools and now private schools were directed to install waste drums,he told APP.

He said that they were taking all possible steps to ensure swift cleanliness arrangements in the city and it was a step towards it.

He said that MWMC task force was already operational and serving notices to people over throwing waste, debris in streets and roads and fines were also being imposed over not lifting waste despite notices.

He said that task force was also raiding against cattle pens over throwing cattle dung and notices were also being issued the owners for shifting their cattle pens outside the city.