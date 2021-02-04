UrduPoint.com
MWMC Hires 300 Sanitary Workers For Swift Cleanliness Into City

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have hired 300 sanitary workers through third party with aim to cover maximum area and swift cleanliness arrangements into the city.

Manager Admin and HR MWMC Muhammad Aqeel told APP here on Thursday that the 300 sanitary workers were hired after tendering process on minimum wages of about over Rs 17,000 each.

He said that the new staff was called on duty from today for three days trials and the staff would start proper working from next week into the field.

Aqeel further informed that the sanitary staff was hired on one year contract basis while the staff will be deputed at new union councils added into city's jurisdiction. Two special squads will be constituted for special cleanliness during VIP movement into the city and cleanliness at entry and exit points of the city.

He said that HR sub-committee of MWMC has approved hiring of 1000 sanitary workers on contract to meet the shortage of sanitary staff while the final approval will be taken from the next board of Directors meeting.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar has directed procurement section to speed up the the pending maintenance and repairing tenders and procurement of latest machinery, he added.

He hoped that hiring of sanitary staff will help to cover maximum area of the city regarding cleanliness.

It's worth mentioning here that the cleanliness system got disturbed after ending of contract with sanitary workers.

