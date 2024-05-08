MWMC hires 500 sanitary staff for swift cleanliness in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) hired 500 sanitation staff on contract basis to meet the shortage of menpower for swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

Manager Admin/HR MWMC Aqeel Ahmad while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the hiring of sanitary workers and drivers was made through transparent manner after completing all process.

He said that the induction of new staff was made on the posts lying vacant after death or retirement of the staff from 2013 to uptil now.

Mr Aqeel said that at least 1700 candidates participated in the interview process from which 375 sanitary workers and 125 drivers were hired on one year contract basis on extendable conditions.

The hiring committee consisting of five members conducted interviews of the candidates.

He said that the strength of sanitation staff reached 2400 after hiring of new staff and the new staff would join within one or two weeks.

He said that the hiring of new staff would help to cover maximum area of the city.

He said that the new staff would be given minimum wages fixed by the Punjab government.