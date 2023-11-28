MWMC holds rally to create awareness about harmful effects of smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) organized a rally to create awareness on how to counter the harmful impacts of smog at Bosan road, here on Tuesday.

The event witnessed active participation from company officers and students alike, emphasizing the collective commitment to address environmental challenges.

During the rally, attendees received vital information about the harmful effects of smog, and informative pamphlets were distributed to amplify awareness. Aligning with the directives of the Punjab government, the Waste Management Company, under the leadership of CEO Shahid Yaqub, is taking robust measures to curb smog.

CEO Shahid Yaqub affirmed a zero-tolerance stance against garbage burning, assuring full-fledged actions against violators. Moreover, the company is actively engaged in comprehensive initiatives, including spraying and cleaning along highways, with an aim to ensure a cleaner and smog-free environment.

The concerted efforts of Multan Waste Management Company underscore a collective commitment to environmental well-being, reflecting a community-driven approach in the fight against smog.