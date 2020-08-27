MWMC implementing on cleanliness plan for Muharram

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is implementing on action plan devised for cleanliness during Muharram.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is implementing on action plan devised for cleanliness during Muharram.

The company workers were engaged for cleanliness at mourning procession routes in morning and evening shifts.

The desilting of walled city area drain was also started again by keeping in view the monsoon rainy spell.

The garbage and waste was also being removed which is hurdle in drainage of rain water at main roads of the city.

The company staff was given task of better cleanliness at Ghanta Ghar, Hussnain Agahi, Daulat Gate roads towards Shah Shamas shrine.

MWMC administration also issued directions to sanitary workers for special cleanliness of big mosques of the city for tomorrow's Friday prayer.

The staff was also busy in cleanliness of Imam Bargahaz and surrounding areas at Mumtazabad, Muzaffarabad and Qasim Bela from Ist of Muharram.

