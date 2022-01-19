UrduPoint.com

MWMC Implements Smart Plan For Exemplary Cleanliness In City

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said on Wednesday that smart plan has been implemented for exemplary cleanliness in city of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :

He said that special cleanliness squad would perform duty at walled city and neglected areas of the city under the plan and masses problems were being resolved through door-to-door waste collection.

Deputy Commissioner and chairman MWMC Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while presiding over company administration meeting here on Wednesday. He said that it has been decided that waste collection brigade would be set-up for redressal of grievances of the people.

Managing Director MWMC Farooq Dogar gave briefing to DC on cleanliness smart plan.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that it was dire need to adopt unique policy to come up with the expectations of the masses.

He directed officials to identify the ghost employees and made them part of operational command to enhance their efficiency.

Amir Karim said that the company was doing its best in limited resources and added that shortage of machinery and menpower was also being met.

He directed officials to decorate company machinery including containers with colour scheme and logo for positive change.

He ordered to launch special drive for sweeping of roads and flyovers.

MD MWMC Farooq Dogar said that 80 members sanitary workers squad has been formed for walled city area and added that strict monitoring at union council level was being made to address the complaints regarding cleanliness.

He informed that they were going to get benefit from latest technology for attendance of the sanitary staff.

