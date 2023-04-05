MWMC implements smart plan to clean sewerage lines, low lying areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer MWMC, Shahid Yaqoob, said that a smart plan has been implemented to clean dirt from sewerage lines and low-lying areas of the city during heavy rains.

He said that the cleanliness operation would be accelerated soon after the rain under the plan to ensure drainage of water.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) conducted a thorough clean-up operation after drainage in the low-lying areas and dirt was cleared from sewer lines and dividers by using heavy machinery.

Mr Shahid said that temporary sanitation camps have also been set up at flour points so that the centers could be restored.

He said that the awareness drive was also being run at free flour distribution centres regarding cleanliness to sensitise masses and pamphlets being distributed.

Providing relief to the residents of the City of Saints regarding cleanliness was priority, CEO MWMC said and added that the shortage of machinery and manpower was being completed.