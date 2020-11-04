MWMC imposes fine on citizen for burning trash

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) imposed fine Rs10,000 on a citizen for burning waste material.

MWMC is taking stern action against burning of trash, as it creates smog in the atmosphere.

According to official sources, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Lateef Khan also ordered registration of the case against the citizen, namely Perveze, resident of Grass Mandi.

Similarly, MWMC also decided to wash flyovers and some other roads, with an aim to abolish dust particles. The staffers of MWMC will perform duties in different shifts to maintain cleanliness in the city.