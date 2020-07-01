UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Includes New Areas In Its Cleanliness Plan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:10 PM

MWMC includes new areas in its cleanliness plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has included new areas in its operational plan for cleanliness.

Chief executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that the neglected roads of the city were being added in cleanliness plan in various phases.

The sanitary squad was busy in special cleanliness of Sayedan wala bypass to Wapda Town and link road towards Khanewal road.

The 50 members squad was making cleanliness with help of loaders and tractor trollies.

The planning to depute double shift at busiest markets of the city was underway for collection of waste.

Strategy is also being devised for exemplary cleanliness of the city on solid basis under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The citizens will witness positive changes regarding cleanliness of city soon, Latif concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Company Road Khanewal Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s training schedule in Worcester

18 minutes ago

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

49 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

52 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

51 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

51 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.