MWMC includes new areas in its cleanliness plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has included new areas in its operational plan for cleanliness.

Chief executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that the neglected roads of the city were being added in cleanliness plan in various phases.

The sanitary squad was busy in special cleanliness of Sayedan wala bypass to Wapda Town and link road towards Khanewal road.

The 50 members squad was making cleanliness with help of loaders and tractor trollies.

The planning to depute double shift at busiest markets of the city was underway for collection of waste.

Strategy is also being devised for exemplary cleanliness of the city on solid basis under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The citizens will witness positive changes regarding cleanliness of city soon, Latif concluded.