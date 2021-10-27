UrduPoint.com

MWMC Initiates Classes To Educate Sanitary Workers Under Adult Literacy Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:43 PM

MWMC initiates classes to educate sanitary workers under adult literacy programme

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) in-collaboration with Literacy Department started evening classes to impart basic education to illiterate sanitary workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) in-collaboration with Literacy Department started evening classes to impart basic education to illiterate sanitary workers.

According to Manager Human Resources (MWMC) Muhammad Aqeel talking to APP, here on Wednesday stated that initially 20 sanitary workers were acquiring basic education under Adult Literacy Programme. The illiterate workers will avail education facility for period of six month, he added. The workers would be imparted education for two hours on daily basis. The timings for classes would be from 12 am to 2 pm, Aqeel observed.

Aqeel stated that the enrolled sanitary workers would appear in evaluation test after each two months.

Final test will be held after six months.

Literacy Department deputed a teacher and also provided books and other helping material, free of cost, the workers. The basic aim of the facility is to educate them so that they should perform best in practical life. Similarly, Islamic education is also part of curriculum, he noted. The classes will also be helpful in creating awareness among workers so that they could educate their kids too. To a query, Manager HR stated that it was pilot project. However, it would be extended with passage of time.

