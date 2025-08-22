MWMC inks MoU with PSIC for collaborative initiatives

Open Menu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Under the Suthra Punjab Program, the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) for collaborative initiatives in Khanewal and Mian Channu.

MWMC has taken another significant step forward in its commitment to enhancing sanitation standards. This initiative reflects the Company’s continuous efforts to ensure cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environments for the communities it serves, while also aligning with the broader vision of modernizing solid waste management practices across the Multan division.

The strategic partnership aimed to strengthen institutional cooperation, promote sustainable waste management practices, and enhance community-level engagement in line with the broader objectives of environmental sustainability and public service improvement.

The signing ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Ammarah Manzoor, Regional Director PSIC and Muhammad Kabir Khan, Chief Financial Officer MWMC whose participation underscored the significance of this collaboration. Their presence reflected the shared commitment of both institutions to foster sustainable development, strengthening institutional linkages, and driving impactful initiatives for improved waste management and community welfare.

