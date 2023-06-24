Open Menu

MWMC Installs Latest Call Recording System For Redressal Of Complaints

Published June 24, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched a latest call recording system at complaint cell system control room for redressal of public complaints regarding cleanliness at the earliest during Eid-Ul-Adha.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that best cleanliness arrangements would be made during Eid and all possible measures were being taken to resolve public complaints at the earliest.

He said that the 16 awareness camps have been set up in the city for public facilitation.

He said that extra latest heavy machinery would also be installed at union council level for comprehensive cleanliness while the remaining of sacrificial animals would also be shifted outside the city area rapidly.

