MWMC Installs Trackers To Improve Services Delivery

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MWMC installs trackers to improve services delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Wednesday installed trackers in all its vehicles and connected it to the main portal with an aim to ensure effective monitoring and utilization of resources to maintain the cleanliness of the city.

Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Farooq Dogar visited Information Technology Department and reviewed the work of the section. He also inspected the complaint cell.

MWMC officials stated that live monitoring of vehicles was being done to improve service delivery. Now, no vehicle would remain out of sight of the company in terms of location and movement, they said, and added if no container was lifted, the portal would point it.

CEO Farooq stressed that each supervisor would be responsible for the correct utilization of machinery and warned of strict action against drivers found violating the company's instructions. No vehicle would be parked at the time of field duty, he added.

Dogar directed the officials to prepare reports on a daily basis and submit them to his office. The record of distance covered by the vehicles should be kept properly, he instructed. The new system would bring transparency in fuel consumption, the CEO highlighted and urged the citizens to register their complaints regarding cleanliness at Helpline 1139.

