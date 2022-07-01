UrduPoint.com

MWMC Intensifies Preparations For Grand Cleanliness Operation On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MWMC intensifies preparations for grand cleanliness operation on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has intensified preparations for grand cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha.

Preliminary arrangements have been made at Habiba Sial landfill site to dispose of sacrificial animals offal and digging of ditches has been started at the landfill site comprising on 12 acers of land. Due to compaction at the landfill site, wide area is now available.

On the other hand, a series of meetings has been started in every sector of the city regarding Eid arrangements.

Deputy Managers Operations, Sector Incharges and supervisors were participating in these meetings to be held in each sector.

The establishment of temporary collection points for animal offal is being reviewed in these meetings.

Measures are also being taken to make the environment pollution free and pleasant on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

Meanwhile, Multan Waste Management Company has formulated a strategy for door-to-door collection of offal of sacrificial animals.

It has been decided to launch an awareness campaign among citizens to hand over animal offal to company workers instead of throwing it on roads and streets.

The sectors incharge and supervisors have been directed to work as social mobilizers in their respective areas and the task of creating awareness among public has also been given to them.

