MWMC introduces modern system for marking attendance of employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Image Recognition and Integration System (IRIS) has been introduced for marking attendance of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) employees.

The company has provided 68 IRIS devices to supervisors: one for each union council for marking attendance of the staff under 'Saaf Punjab IRIS system'.

According to Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar, there were complaints of attendance of field staff in manual system.

He said these complaints would be addressed now, adding salary of the sanitation staff had also been linked with the new system.

The area of the company had been expanded after inclusion of 18 to 20 more union councils as Multan had been declared a metropolitan city.

He said 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers would be recruited soon while the latest machinery worth Rs 350 million would also be purchased soon.