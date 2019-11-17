UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Introduces Modern System For Marking Attendance Of Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

MWMC introduces modern system for marking attendance of employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Image Recognition and Integration System (IRIS) has been introduced for marking attendance of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) employees.

The company has provided 68 IRIS devices to supervisors: one for each union council for marking attendance of the staff under 'Saaf Punjab IRIS system'.

According to Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar, there were complaints of attendance of field staff in manual system.

He said these complaints would be addressed now, adding salary of the sanitation staff had also been linked with the new system.

The area of the company had been expanded after inclusion of 18 to 20 more union councils as Multan had been declared a metropolitan city.

He said 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers would be recruited soon while the latest machinery worth Rs 350 million would also be purchased soon.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Nasir Million

Recent Stories

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed have lunch ..

43 minutes ago

Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery opti ..

58 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority marks Wo ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.