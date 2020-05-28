UrduPoint.com
MWMC Issues Street Plan To Clean Knock And Corner Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Multan Waste management company (MWMC) have issued 'Street plan' to clean every knock and corner of city.

The all workforce along with machinery was being used to ensure cleanliness of streets under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The company staff was also busy in special cleanliness of gypsies surroundings situated in Union Council 31.

The dis-infection spray was also being made in gypsies. The cleanliness of railway track surroundings is also part of the street plan while trollies and loaders applied to lift waste from there.

The regular operational staff was given leave against performing duties on Eid holidays while contractual staff remained present.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar paid visit to various parts of the city to review cleanliness arrangements.

