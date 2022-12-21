UrduPoint.com

MWMC Kicks Off Grand Cleaning Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Wednesday conducted a grand cleaning operation in different areas of the city. During the cleanliness campaign, the Company cleaned Bosan Road and old Shujaabad entrance roads, said an official press release.

Apart from this, special cleaning was also done in all areas of Shamsabad and Bawa Safra in which special cleaning squad participated in the sanitation campaign. The sanitation work was also carried out in Mahmudabad, Wilayatabad and Usmanabad and all the waste was lifted from vacant plots by heavy machinery.

The mud accumulated along the dividers and footpaths of major highways of the city was removed and taken away from the residential areas.

