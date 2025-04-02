MWMC Launched Grand Cleanliness Operation On Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) conducted a grand cleanliness operation across Multan Division on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate people.
Special cleanup drives were carried out at cemeteries, parks, public recreational spots and markets to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for the citizens. Under the directives of Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan, a robust waste disposal operation was executed across all four districts of the division. Heavy machinery was deployed to transport heaps of garbage to landfill sites, and special squads remained active throughout Eid days to address cleanliness complaints.
On the first day of Eid, more than 4,000 tons of waste was successfully disposed of across the division.
Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Abdul Razzaq Dogar, supervised the cleanliness drive for all three days of Eid. He expressed satisfaction over the public and business community’s appreciation of the operation. He emphasized that the extensive cleanup efforts provided direct relief to citizens, ensuring a pleasant and hygienic festive environment.
As part of the special Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness arrangements, central Eid Gah, along with all mosques and places of worship, were washed and disinfected with lime powder. Additionally, decorative floral arrangements were placed along Eid Gah routes, and cleanliness camps were set up at key locations.
An official handout claimed that more than 10,000 sanitation workers participated in the operation across the division, utilizing over 2,200 units of heavy machinery, including dumpers, trolleys, and mechanical sweepers. In preparation for Eid, an additional 4,000 tons of waste had already been securely disposed of.
CEO Abdul Razzaq Dogar highlighted that the city was kept clean to provide maximum relief to its residents. The sanitation staff's holidays were canceled to ensure uninterrupted services, and workers remained in the field throughout the Eid festivities to maintain cleanliness standards.
