MWMC launches awareness drive on cleanliness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched awareness campaign to sensitize citizens about cleanliness.

A team consisting of Deputy Manager Kiran Khan and Assistant Manager Fareeha Hashmi has started social mobilization in this regard and brochures based on instructions about cleanliness were being distributed among the citizens, homes, markets, offices,banks as well as in educational institutions.

Citizens have been asked to inform MWMC helpline 1139 if they have complaints about cleanliness, which will be resolved within 24 hours.

The shopkeepers were urged to put waste outside the shops while closing in the night while the fruit and vegetable vendors should tie a bag with cart to put the peels of fruits and vegetables.

The administration of public and private educational institutions, banks and offices have been asked to put the garbage in the nearest container and dustbins.

The company has also appealed the citizens not to throw the construction debris on the streets and roads and to dispose it on suitable place.