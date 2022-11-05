UrduPoint.com

MWMC Launches Awareness Drive On Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MWMC launches awareness drive on cleanliness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched awareness campaign to sensitize citizens about cleanliness.

A team consisting of Deputy Manager Kiran Khan and Assistant Manager Fareeha Hashmi has started social mobilization in this regard and brochures based on instructions about cleanliness were being distributed among the citizens, homes, markets, offices,banks as well as in educational institutions.

Citizens have been asked to inform MWMC helpline 1139 if they have complaints about cleanliness, which will be resolved within 24 hours.

The shopkeepers were urged to put waste outside the shops while closing in the night while the fruit and vegetable vendors should tie a bag with cart to put the peels of fruits and vegetables.

The administration of public and private educational institutions, banks and offices have been asked to put the garbage in the nearest container and dustbins.

The company has also appealed the citizens not to throw the construction debris on the streets and roads and to dispose it on suitable place.

Related Topics

Multan Company Market

Recent Stories

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

38 minutes ago
 Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.