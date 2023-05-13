MWMC launches cleaning operation in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched operation 'Clean-up for zero waste' across the city before Eid-ul-Azha.

The sanitary staff washed the main city roads and chowks and scrapping while the waste was lifted from congested Union Councils including walled city areas through heavy machinery.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob has directed the company officers to monitor the cleanliness campaign for making it successful.

He said that company managers would conduct inspections of cleanliness at all union councils daily while relief would be provided by taking immediate action on cleanliness complaints.

Shahid Yaqoob said that steps had been taken for an ideal cleanliness operation for Eid ul-Azha.

He said that a zero-tolerance policy had been implemented to meet the expectations of the citizens and for the betterment of the company.