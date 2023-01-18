MWMC launches cleanliness drive in residential areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started cleanliness campaign in residential areas here on Wednesday.

The scraping of roads in Naqshband colony and Mahmoodabad has been started and sand and soil are being removed from the roads.

Heavy machinery including front blade tractors, tractor trolleys and loader rickshaws were used for lifting of waste.

Apart from this, a cleanliness operation was also carried out in inner city area Bohar gate, Alung and Shah Yusuf Gardez and removed garbage and debris from the streets.

The MWMC's "Dust Free Multan" campaign was also underway and Metro route from Daulat Gate to Chungi No. 14 was thoroughly washed and all the dirt, dust and mud from the highway was washed away.