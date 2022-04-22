UrduPoint.com

MWMC Launches Cleanliness Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) here on Friday launched a special cleanliness operation around all the mosques of the city .

On direction of CEO Mohammad Farooq Dogar, roads leading to mosques were cleaned and water sprinkled through tankers.

The operation was carried out around the mosques in the area of Gulgasht, Eid Gah, Hasan Abad, Sameeja Abad, Shah Rakn Alam Colony, New Multan, Mumtazabad, Manzoorabad, Dera Ada and other areas of the city.

The operational staff was asked to ensure lifting of all trash through containers in the city .

