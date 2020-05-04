MWMC launches cleanliness operation ahead of Pakistanis arrival from Qatar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) ::Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Monday launched a grand cleanliness operation at labour complex quarantine for Pakistanis expected to reach Multan by a flight from Qatar early Tuesday morning.

Rooms in different blocks were being cleaned with chemicals while green belts, lawns and parks at the quarantine were also being cleaned, says an official release issued here.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Tayyab Khan accompanying MD MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar and deputy manager operation Anwaar Ul Haq visited the quarantine to check cleanliness operation.

Pakistanis who are scheduled to arrive at Multan Tuesday morning would be given option to stay at the quarantine or hotel.

Free lodging, food and other facilities were being provided at quarantine, however, those opting for hotels would have to bear the expenses on their own, the release concluded.