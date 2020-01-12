MWMC launches cleanliness operation at Muzaffarabad road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched cleanliness operation at Multan Muzaffarabad Road on Sunday.

The sanitation staff with heavy machinery participated in the grand operation under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar paid visit to the area and reviewed cleanliness operation.

Talking to representatives of traders union, the CEO MWMC urged the shopkeepers to put garage at designated places instead of throwing it on the road.

He said sanitary workers would lift the garage. He said the jurisdiction of the company had been extended after the city become Metropolitan. The MWMC would clean the Muzaffarabad area when ever it needed, he added.

He said cleanliness of the area would be carried out regularly after hiring new sanitary workers.