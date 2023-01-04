MWMC launches drive to make city roads 'dust free'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched campaign to make the road of the City of Saints "dust free".

The washing operation has been started as midnight time chosen for washing activities to avoid traffic issues.

Shamsabad Chowk, Chungi No.9 and Flyovers were washed and cleaned of dirt on Wednesday.

In the first phase, road scraping was done to remove dirt and in the second phase, method of mechanical sweeping and washing with water bowsers was applied to make the roads dust free. A target has been fixed to wash roads from Chungi No. 9, Katchery flyover, Pul Mauj Darya to High Court Chowk and from Katchery Chowk to MDA Chowk.

All the city roads will be washed and be made dust free in phases.