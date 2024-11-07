MWMC launches extensive anti-smog measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has finalised a comprehensive initiative to tackle the rising smog levels across Multan as per directives of the provincial government of ensuring best arrangements to combat smog.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan, the company led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq Dogar, commenced water sprinkling across the city to minimize dust and pollution. Sprinkling was now taking place on major roads and marketplaces every morning and evening to curb dust levels.

CEO MWMC announced that strict legal action was being initiated against those burning waste, which contributes significantly to smog.

To further strengthen efforts, a dedicated task force has been formed to ensure compliance with these anti-smog measures. The task force will focus on regular sprinkling and strict prevention of waste burning, he added.

He also stressed that properties of violators who set waste on fire will be sealed, and they will face hefty fines. He added that all operational vehicles of the company have undergone a thorough physical inspection to ensure they meet environmental standards, underscoring the company’s commitment to reducing pollution and protecting public health.