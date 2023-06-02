UrduPoint.com

MWMC Launches Face Scanning Application To Prevent Bogus Attendance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched a special face-scanning application to check the attendance of staff and to prevent bogus attendance here on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob inaugurated the application at union councils to start checking of attendance of staff.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO MWMC said that attendance records of all male and female sanitary staff would be made online.

He said that the application has been launched to discourage bogus attendance which causing major hurdles in the improvement of progress.

He said that E-Filing system was also being implemented soon in the company for ensuring transparency.

Shahid Yaqoob said that best cleanliness arrangements would be made on Eid-Ul-Adha adding that all officers and staff members would perform duties to provide best services to masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

