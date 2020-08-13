MWMC launches grand clean-up operation in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched 'Grand Clean-up operation' in the city in connection with holy month of Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak gave task of lifting garbage and waste from surroundings of mosques and Imam Bargahas before start of the Muharram.

The grand cleanliness operation was carried out in Suraj Miani area here on Thursday and special squad consisted on 50 workers participated.

The lifting of waste from empty plots and narrow streets has also been started while debris present near Imam Bargahas and at Muharram procession routes was also being lifted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the grand clean-up operation will continue till complete cleanliness of the city.

The special cleanliness outside of katchery, hospitals and others was also directed in connection with Independence day celebrations.