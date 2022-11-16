UrduPoint.com

MWMC Launches Grand Cleanliness Operation In Walled City

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MWMC launches grand cleanliness operation in walled city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Wednesday carried out a grand cleanliness operation in walled city area and ensured exemplary cleanliness in all bazaars and streets of the historic city.

A cleanliness operation was launched in Bohar Gate, Haram Gate, ,Kalay Mandi Bazar,Shah Gardez, Alang Lohari Gate and Durkhananwala and Ansariwala towns and all garbage and debris have been removed.

In addition to the concerned workers of walled city, the special cleanliness squad also participated in the operation. The regular cleanliness operation was also underway at 68 union councils of the city.

On the other hand, fog lights have been installed on the mechanical sweepers to avert any untoward incident due to fog in the early hours.

Meanwhile, CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar visited the walled city and inspected cleanliness in markets and streets and talked to citizens.

He said the cleanliness of residential areas was among the priorities of the company as providing healthy environment to the citizens was responsibility of the government.

Mr Dogar said"City roads and highways were the beauty of the city and their cleanliness is also important because clean markets and roads create a good impression on the people coming from other cities. "He stated"Separate workforce will be established for residential and commercial areas after recruitment of new workers."The sector officers were also accompanied by the CEO.

More Stories From Pakistan

