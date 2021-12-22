UrduPoint.com

MWMC Launches Grand Operation To Clean Roads

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:54 PM

MWMC launches grand operation to clean roads

Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched a grand operation to clean the inner roads of the city here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched a grand operation to clean the inner roads of the city here on Wednesday.

The cleanliness of the roads coming from Lahore and Bahawalpur has been started.

About the cleanliness operation, Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that directions have been issued for cleanliness from entry points of the city to Chungi No 9 and the company workers have been given the task to clean all the entrance roads within three days.

Likewise, cleanliness of all flyovers of the city and scraping of soil accumulated with dividers between the roads was also being made.

He said that the mechanism of cleanliness inspection of the streets and towns of the city was being devised.

He said that special cleanliness was also underway in view of setting up of Christmas Bazaar at Razaabad and Jamilabad areas.

