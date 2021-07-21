UrduPoint.com
MWMC Launches Grand Operation To Lift Animal Hides, Remaining

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) started a grand operation to lift animal hides and remaining from residential areas to ensure cleanliness during Eid-Ul-Azha.

As per directives of district administration, 2370 workers, 264 rental and 135 company's vehicles were taking part in cleanliness operation.

The MWMC administration has divided the city into four zones and 14 sectors of these zones to ensure best cleanliness arrangements.

The administration has deputed 25 senior officers to monitor cleanliness operations while 14 officers of district administration were also monitoring the performance of the company.

Managing Director MWMC, Fakhar-Ul-Islam Dogar was visiting different areas of the city to monitor cleanliness operations while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad would also visit the city for monitoring.

