MWMC launches month long 'Clean Multan ' drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched a month-long "Clean Multan" campaign in the city of saints here on Wednesday.

As many as four union councils of the city including 2,13,14 and 37 were made zero waste.

All the garbage was lifted from the markets, streets, towns and vacant plots of these union councils. Four major city roads were also washed.

An awareness walk led by Manager Operations Anwar Ul Haq was also organized at Abdali road which started from Khan Center and ended at the PIA office. Scouts of schools and workers of MWMC participated in the walk.

On this occasion brochures based on awareness about cleanliness were also distributed among the citizens.