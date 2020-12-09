MWMC launches operation 'Clean up in the city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched grand operation 'Clean up' in the city here on Wednesday.

The implementation on strategy has been started to cope up the cleanliness issue emerged due to strike of sanitary workers.

The lifting of waste from transfer stations has been started and containers filled with waste were being lifted from busiest places of the city.

The heavy machinery including dumpers, loaders provided to company staff into the field.

Mechanical sweepers were being used for cleanliness of main city roads.

The cleanliness operation is underway in the city despite rain from last night while waste will be lifted from streets and towns in second phase.

The all Deputy managers and sector incharges were given zero waste task by today evening.

Newly posted Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar would pay visit to the city to review operation clean up.

It's worth mentioning that the sanitary staff was on strike from last week which created cleanliness issue in the city.

The workers announced to end strike yesterday after assurance of fulfilment of their demands by the district administration.