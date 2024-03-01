MWMC Launches Operation Cleanliness In City
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 05:44 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A vigorous cleanliness campaign has been started in city like Punjab province, under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched operation clean up in the city to provide neat and clean environment to the citizens.
A grand cleanliness operation was also conducted in connection with the month of Ramadan.
Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob visited different areas of the city and made inspection of the attendance and performance of the sanitary staff.
Manager Operation Anwar ul Haq gave detailed briefing on the cleanliness operation and performance.
CEO Shahid Yaqub said that the cleaning system has been devised in the double shift for Ramadan bazaars and worship places. He said that making cleanliness ideal was ideal.
CEO said that the supply of new machinery and manpower to the operation wing has been started which will further improve the sanitation system. Full combing operation will be conducted for the whole month under the directions of Punjab Chief minister.
