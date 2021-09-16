UrduPoint.com

MWMC Launches Second Shift For Swift Cleanliness In City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan waste management company (MWMC) launched cleanliness operation in second shift for swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that the bazaars, roads and adjacent areas would be cleaned in evening time.

The second shift staff would perform duty from 2 pm to 9 pm daily and the purpose of starting second shift was to provide sense of positive change regarding cleanliness in city to citizens.

Mr Dogar said that Commissioner Multan division Irshad Ahmad and DC Amir Karim has given task for cleanliness in the city.

The circle of second shift would be extended to residential areas in next phase, MD concluded.

