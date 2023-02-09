UrduPoint.com

MWMC Launches 'Social Mobilization' For Cleanliness Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched 'Social mobilization' to make the ongoing month long "Clean Multan" campaign successful.

Social mobilizers have started distributing brochures pertaining to awareness about cleanliness in markets and also established awareness camps at various places in the city.

Door to door awareness campaign has also been started and the citizens were being appealed not to throw the garbage of their houses in streets and roads and to hand over it to the company workers.

Shopkeepers were also being asked to clean their shops during closing time so that the sanitary worker could lift it.

Similarly, commercial institutions were also being requested to install waste drums outside their buildings to maintain cleanliness.

