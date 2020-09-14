MWMC launches special cleaniless drive ahead of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Waste Management Company launched special cleanliness drive ahead of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA) 781 Urs celebrations on directives of Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak

A squad of 25 staffers of MWMC have been engaged in this connection on a daily plan including cleanileness around Qasim Fort and of water works road, clock tower and doulat gate intersections.

Garbage was being lifted by loader trucks and trolley under the drive.

MWMC would install a campaign during a three day Urs celebration of the saint at the fort which was beginning from September 24.