UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Launches Special Cleaniless Drive Ahead Of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 04:01 PM

MWMC launches special cleaniless drive ahead of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs

Multan Waste Management Company launched special cleanliness drive ahead of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA) 781 Urs celebrations on directives of Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company launched special cleanliness drive ahead of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA) 781 Urs celebrations on directives of Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak.

A squad of 25 staffers of MWMC have been engaged in this connection on a daily plan including cleanileness around Qasim Fort and of water works road, clock tower and doulat gate intersections.

Garbage was being lifted by loader trucks and trolley under the drive.

MWMC would install a campaign during a three day Urs celebration of the saint at the fort which was beginning from September 24.

Related Topics

Multan Water Company Road September From

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago

Lampard laughs off Klopp's Chelsea spending jibe

33 seconds ago

Pompeo Thanks US Ambassador to China for Service A ..

37 seconds ago

Oregon equestrian center becomes refuge for animal ..

39 seconds ago

Turkey's automotive production soars in August

40 seconds ago

Turkey Not Expecting EU Sanctions Over Maritime Te ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.