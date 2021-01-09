UrduPoint.com
MWMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:54 PM

MWMC launches special cleanliness drive

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched special cleanliness drive at surrounding areas of public service delivery offices and main roads of the city on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched special cleanliness drive at surrounding areas of public service delivery offices and main roads of the city on Saturday.

The sanitary staff of MWMC ensured cleanliness at Bosan road, Khanewal road, Airport road and at all flyovers of the city.

The roads towards Nishtar hospital, cardiology institute, children hospital, tehsil office Langay Khan, registry branch, land record centre, E-Khidmat centre and Sahulat bazaar were also cleaned.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar paid visit at various points of the city to review cleanliness arrangements.

He directed the sanitary workers to use face masks along wearing upper jackets.

He also ordered the monitoring officials to remain present in the field.

